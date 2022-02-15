Women's curling Session 9: Sweden adds win No. 5 with victory over Denmark

Sweden 9, Denmark 3 (7 ends)

Sweden improved to 5-2 in round robin play with a 9-3 win over Denmark in seven ends Tuesday.

Sweden scored two in the second and added a steal of three more in the third. On Denmark’s second to last throw in the end, Madeleine DuPont tried for a takeout but overcurled the throw, missing the house altogether. Sweden's Anna Hasselborg responded by putting her team's final stone into the 8-foot, and DuPont overthrew the hammer to give Sweden the steal and a 5-1 lead.

Sweden added to its lead in the fifth after DuPont’s final shot hit a guard, leaving an open hit into the house for Hasselborg to score three more for the Swedish squad.

Hasselborg forced Denmark to concede the final three ends with a final throw that floated right onto the button for a single point and the 6-point win.

Sweden and Denmark (2-5) will both take a break for Session 10 and return to play in Session 11. Sweden will next face off against ROC and Denmark will play South Korea at 7:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Great Britain 10, Japan 4 (8 ends)

Six points in the first three ends allowed Great Britain to jump out to a lead the team wouldn’t give up on the way to a 10-4 win over Japan in eight ends.

Great Britain jumped out to a big lead thanks to three points in each of the first and third ends. Eve Muirhead made a shot that knocked out China’s only lying stone in the third to take a quick 6-1 lead.

After extending the lead to 8-4, Great Britain finished Japan off in the eighth. With one stone already lying for a point, Muirhead knocked out Japan’s closest lying stone, and Satsuki Fujisawa’s hammer throw couldn’t sit, allowing GBR to steal two more. Japan conceded the final two ends from there.

Great Britain (4-3) will next play China at 8:05 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Japan (4-3) will take a session off and play the U.S. next at 7:05 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

ROC 11, China 5 (8 ends)

Nine points in three ends by the team from the Russian Olympic Committee was too much for China to overcome in an 11-5 win for the ROC in eight ends.

It was a close contest early, with the two teams tied 2-2 through four ends.

It was the fifth when the ROC jumped ahead. ROC skip Alina Kovaleva knocked out China’s only stone on ROC’s second-to-last throw to give her team five stones alone in the house. China’s Wang Rui took out one the stones, but rolled too hard to the outside of the 12-foot circle, allowing Kovaleva to have a wide open draw to the inside, which she landed with ease for four points and a 6-2 lead.

China got two back in the fifth, but ROC added three more in the seventh. Rui took out one of three sitting ROC stones with China’s final throw, but the position left a straight shot for Kovaleva to get around and put ROC’s last rock into the 4-foot for three.

The ROC stole two more in the eighth, forcing China to concede the game.

The win is ROC’s first in the 2022 Games.

China (2-5) will next take on Great Britain at 8:05 p.m. ET Tuesday. The ROC (1-6) will skip Session 10 and will next play Sweden at 7:05 a.m. ET Wednesday.

