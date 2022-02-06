Women's moguls finals preview: 4 Americans among those vying for podium

Twenty skiers have a chance to win gold Sunday in the three rounds of women's moguls finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and NBC and Peacock will be there to capture it all.

Four are Americans: 2018 seventh-place finisher Jaelin Kauf, Dec. 4 Ruka World Cup winner Olivia Giaccio, 2020-21 No. 3-ranked overall World Cup mogul skier Hannah Soar and 2021 FIS moguls Rookie of the Year Kai Owens. Kauf, Giaccio and Soar made the finals Thursday, while Owens did so earlier Sunday.

Kauf recorded one top-10 finish this season in seventh at a December Idre Fjall World Cup. She entered PyeongChang as the overall World Cup leader. Giaccio made history in January when she became the first woman to land a cork 1080 in competition, then did it again two runs later in the event's super final.

Soar has four top-10 results on the season and placed 10th at the 2021 World Championships. Owens, 17, who was born in the host country and adopted by American parents at 16 months old, fell during training and bruised her face. She recovered, skipped the first qualifying round and took seventh in the second to advance.

Australian Jakara Anthony, the 2019 world silver medalist, topped the first qualifying round on Thursday. Behind her was defending gold medalist Perrine Laffont of France, Americans Kauf and Giaccio and Japan's Anri Kawamura. Canadian Sofiane Gagnon had the top score in Sunday's second qualification.

When are the women's moguls finals?