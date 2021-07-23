Woods Humane Society offering adoption specials on cats and dogs this weekend

If you're looking to add a four-legged friend to your family, Woods Humane Society is having a special on adoptions this weekend.

Right now, the organization is holding an adoption special for cats and kittens at its San Luis Obispo and Atascadero locations.

For the price of one, two kittens can be adopted. Plus, adult cats are half-price. After having an adjusted schedule due to the pandemic, potential

adoptees do not have to make an appointment for cat and kitten adoptions and are free to look through the cattery.

"Our adult cats are only a 40 dollar adoption fee, and that includes spay, neuter, vaccinated, microchipped, and a starter bag of food so we are good to go, so for 40 dollars you get a feline best friend and you can't beat that," Robin Coleman, the community engagement manager at Woods Humane Society, said. "For kittens, it's 150 dollars, so for two kittens you only pay 150 dollars."

Not only can you get a deal on a new feline friend, but Woods is also holding a half-price adoption special on all of its dogs Friday through Sunday. For those interested in adopting a dog, it's recommended to fill out an online application ahead of time. The dog kennel isn't open to the public yet, but adoption counselors on-site can assist meet and greets.

Woods Humane Society is open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. For more details on adoptions and adoptable pets, click here.