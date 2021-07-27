Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

World champion Italo Ferreira one win from surfing gold for Brazil

items.[0].image.alt
IMAGN
IMAGN
Brazil's Italo Ferreira carved his way to a shot at the gold medal in men's shortboard surfing's Olympic debut.
World champion Italo Ferreira one win from surfing gold for Brazil
Posted at 9:12 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 00:54:19-04

Italo Ferreira, the reigning champion of the World Surf League, continued his show-stopping, point-piling ways for Brazil on Tuesday in the men's shortboard semifinals at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach.

In holding off a spirited challenge from Australia's Owen Wright, Ferriera earned a shot at the first-ever Olympic gold medal in the sport's history.

Countryman Gabriel Medina had a shot at guaranteeing the gold for Brazil, but he suffered a heartbreaking loss to Kanoa Igarashi of Japan in the best match of the semis.

Medina started the heat with an 8.33 wave, but Igarashi scored a 9.33 to pull ahead and won by less than a quarter-point.

He'll next square off with Wright for the bronze, with Ferreira and Igarashi going head to head for that historic gold.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today