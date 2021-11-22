Watch
NewsWorld News

Actions

Australia to welcome vaccinated foreign students, workers

items.[0].image.alt
Lukas Coch/AP
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison gestures during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. The Australian government expects 200,000 vaccinated foreign students and skilled workers will return without quarantining when the country further relaxes border restrictions next week. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)
Virus Outbreak Australia
Posted at 8:25 PM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 23:25:29-05

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government expects 200,000 vaccinated foreign students and skilled workers will soon return without quarantining when the country further relaxes pandemic restrictions next week.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says that from from Dec. 1, students, skilled workers and travelers on working vacations will be allowed to land at Sydney and Melbourne airports without needing to seek exemptions from a travel ban.

He says he expects 200,000 students and skilled workers to arrive by January.

Vaccinated citizens of Japan and South Korea will also be allowed in without quarantining, as well as people on humanitarian visas.

But the government has yet to decide when general tourists will be allowed to return.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png