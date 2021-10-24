Watch
Facebook dithered in curbing divisive user content in India

Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - This May 16, 2012, file photo, shows the Facebook logo displayed on an iPad. Facebook in India dithered in curbing hate speech and anti-Muslim content on its platform and lacked enough local language moderators to stop misinformation that at times led to real-world violence, according to leaked documents obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Posted at 5:13 PM, Oct 23, 2021
NEW DELHI, India (AP) — Leaked documents obtained by The Associated Press show that Facebook in India dithered in curbing hate speech and anti-Muslim content on its platform and lacked enough local language moderators to stop misinformation.

That misinformation at times led to real-world violence. The files show these problems have been plaguing the company for years, particularly in cases where members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party created multiple Facebook accounts to amplify anti-Muslim content.

They highlight Facebook’s constant struggles in quashing abusive content on its platforms in the world’s biggest democracy and the company’s largest growth market.

Communal and religious tensions in India have a history of boiling over on social media and stoking violence.

