Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping missionaries

Odelyn Joseph/AP
Children walk on the courtyard of the Maison La Providence de Dieu orphanage it Ganthier, Croix-des-Bouquets, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, where a gang abducted 17 missionaries from a U.S.-based organization. The 400 Mawozo gang, notorious for brazen kidnappings and killings took the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, after a trip to visit the orphanage. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)
Posted at 4:42 PM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 19:42:15-04

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A notorious Haitian gang known for brazen kidnappings and killings has been accused by police of abducting 17 missionaries from a U.S.-based organization.

Five children were believed to be among those kidnapped.

Haitian police said Sunday that the 400 Mawozo gang kidnapped the group in Ganthier, a commune that lies east of the capital of Port-au-Prince.

The gang's name roughly translates to 400 “inexperienced men.” It controls the Croix-des-Bouquets area that includes Ganthier, where authorities say gang members carry out kidnappings and carjackings and extort business owners.

Haiti is once again struggling with a spike in gang-related kidnappings that had diminished in recent months.

