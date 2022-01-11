Watch
Kazakh leader: Russia-led security group to pull out troops

AP
In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeepers guard an area in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. The president of Kazakhstan has announced that a Russia-led security alliance will start pulling out its troops from the country in two days after completing its mission. The mostly Russian troops were deployed to Kazakhstan last week by the Collective Security Treaty Organization, an alliance of six former Soviet states, at the president's request amid unprecedented public unrest. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Posted at 6:47 AM, Jan 11, 2022
MOSCOW (AP) — The president of Kazakhstan has announced that a Russia-led security alliance will start pulling out its troops from the Central Asian country in two days after completing its mission.

The mostly Russian troops were deployed to Kazakhstan last week by the Collective Security Treaty Organization, an alliance of six former Soviet states, at the president’s request amid unprecedented public unrest.

Protests over soaring fuel prices erupted in Kazakhstan on Jan. 2 and quickly spread across the country, turning violent.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has blamed the unrest on foreign-backed “terrorists.”

He said Tuesday that the CSTO will start withdrawing its troops in two days and the process will take no longer than 10 days.

