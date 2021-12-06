Watch
Nobel Prizes awarded in pandemic-curtailed local ceremonies

Matt Dunham/AP
Abdulrazak Gurnah, a Tanzanian-born novelist and emeritus professor who lives in the UK, poses for photographs with his 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature medal after being presented it by the Ambassador of Sweden Mikaela Kumlin Granit in a ceremony at the Swedish Ambassador's Residence in London, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. The 2021 Nobel Prize ceremonies are being reined in and scaled-down for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the laureates receiving their Nobel Prize medals and diplomas in their home countries. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
LONDON (AP) — Winners of the 2021 Nobel Prizes are receiving their awards in scaled-down local ceremonies adapted for pandemic times.

The coronavirus has scuttled the traditional formal banquet in Stockholm for a second year.

It is usually attended by winners of the prizes in chemistry, physics, medicine, literature and economics.

Literature laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah was the first to get his prize in a lunchtime ceremony Monday at the Swedish ambassador’s residence in London.

Other winners will receive their medals and diplomas at ceremonies this week in Europe and the United States.

The Nobel Peace Prize will be awarded separately in Norwegian capital Oslo on Friday.

