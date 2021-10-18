Watch
Protestors disrupt flame lighting for Beijing Winter Games

Thanassis Stavrakis/AP
Protesters displaying a Tibetan flag and a banner reading "No genocide games" enter the grounds during the lighting of the Olympic flame at Ancient Olympia site, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southwestern Greece, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. The flame will be transported by torch relay to Beijing, China, which will host the Feb. 4-20, 2022 Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Posted at 6:08 AM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 09:08:25-04

ANCIENT OLYMPIA. Greece (AP) — Three activists protesting human rights abuses in China have sneaked into the archaeological site where the flame lighting ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is being held and ran toward the Temple of Hera holding a Tibetan flag and a banner that read “No genocide games.”

The protesters managed to enter the grounds and attempted to reach the area where the ceremony was being held.

They were thrown to the ground by police and detained.

The flame was lit at the Greek birthplace of the ancient Olympics under heavy police security.

