'The world must wake up': Tasks daunting as UN meeting opens

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at United Nations headquarters in New York. (Eduardo Munoz/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 7:17 AM, Sep 21, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — World leaders are returning to the United Nations for the first time in two years with a formidable agenda of escalating crises to tackle.

They range from the still raging COVID-19 pandemic and a relentlessly warming planet to rising U.S.-China tensions, Afghanistan’s unsettled future under its new Taliban rulers, and ongoing conflicts in Yemen, Syria, and Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region.

Last year, no leaders came to the U.N. because of the pandemic.

This year, leaders have a choice of coming to New York or delivering pre-recorded speeches, and over 100 are slated to appear in person.

