Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback

Vadim Ghirda/AP
A child walks under a large Ukrainian flag carried by people marking a "day of unity" in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he welcomed a security dialogue with the West, and his military reported pulling back some of its troops near Ukraine, while U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. had not verified Russia's claim and that an invasion was still a distinct possibility. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Posted at 6:25 AM, Feb 16, 2022
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity, while the West said it saw no sign of a promised pullback of Russian troops from Ukraine’s borders despite Kremlin declarations of a withdrawal.

While a feared Russian invasion of Ukraine did not materialize Wednesday, the United States and its allies say the threat remains strong, with Europe’s security and economic stability at stake.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled he wants a peaceful path out of the crisis, and U.S. President Joe Biden promised the U.S. would continue to give diplomacy “every chance,” but he struck a skeptical tone about Moscow’s intentions.

Biden also insisted Washington would not “sacrifice basic principles” respecting Ukraine sovereignty.

