Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
A Ukrainian Army helicopter flies over a column of Ukrainian Army combat vehicles on the way to the town of Kramatorsk on Wednesday, April 16, 2014. The central government has so far been unable to rein in the insurgents, who it says are being stirred up by paid operatives from Russia and have seized numerous government facilities in at least nine eastern cities to press their demands for broader autonomy and closer ties with Russia. (AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka)
Posted at 1:56 PM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 16:56:11-05

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, has called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek a resolution to the crisis.

There was no immediate response from the Kremlin. Zelenskyy spoke hours after separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilization Saturday while Western leaders made increasingly dire warnings that a Russian invasion of its neighbor appeared imminent.

In new signs of fears that a war could start within days, Germany and Austria told their citizens to leave Ukraine.

German air carrier Lufthansa canceled flights to the capital, Kyiv, and to Odesa.

