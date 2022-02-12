Watch
US ramps up Ukraine warning, says Russia may invade any day

Efrem Lukatsky/AP
An Ukrainian serviceman flashes the V for victory sign during unpacking shipment of military aid delivered as part of the United States of America's security assistance to Ukraine, at the Boryspil airport, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday the Ukraine crisis has grown into "the most dangerous moment" for Europe in decades, while his top diplomat held icy talks with her Moscow counterpart who said the Kremlin won't accept lectures from the West. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Posted at 9:39 AM, Feb 12, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is escalating its warnings about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying it could take place at any time.

U.S. officials say the United States is preparing to evacuate its embassy in Kyiv, and Americans in Ukraine are being told to leave within the next 48 hours.

And the Pentagon is sending another 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe to reassure allies.

The White House said late Friday it doesn't know if Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a decision to invade but he has assembled all the elements to do so quickly.

President Joe Biden and Putin will discuss the crisis by phone on Saturday.

