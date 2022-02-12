US ramps up Ukraine warning, says Russia may invade any day

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is escalating its warnings about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying it could take place at any time.

U.S. officials say the United States is preparing to evacuate its embassy in Kyiv, and Americans in Ukraine are being told to leave within the next 48 hours.

And the Pentagon is sending another 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe to reassure allies.

The White House said late Friday it doesn't know if Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a decision to invade but he has assembled all the elements to do so quickly.

President Joe Biden and Putin will discuss the crisis by phone on Saturday.