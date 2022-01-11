Watch
World Economic Forum warns cyber risks add to climate threat

FILE - Afghan farmer uses donkey to carry water canisters across the dried-out river near Sang-e-Atash, Afghanistan, on Dec. 13, 2021. Cybersecurity and space are emerging risks to the global economy, adding to existing challenges posed by climate change and the coronavirus pandemic, the World Economic Forum said in a report Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)
Posted at 6:42 AM, Jan 11, 2022
LONDON (AP) — The World Economic Forum says cyberthreats and the growing space race are emerging risks to the global economy, on top of existing challenges posed by climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.

The Global Risks Report released Tuesday usually comes out ahead of the annual elite winter gathering of CEOs and world leaders in the Swiss ski resort of Davos. But the event has been postponed for a second year in a row because of COVID-19.

The report says cyberattacks are becoming more aggressive and widespread as criminals use tougher tactics to go after more vulnerable targets.

It comes as the pandemic has forced many people to work or attend class virtually.

