Archeologists unearth an ancient pharaonic city in Egypt

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian archeologists have unearthed a 3,000-year-old lost city south of Cairo, complete with mud brick houses, artifacts, and tools from pharaonic times.

Noted archeologist Zahi Hawass says that an Egyptian mission discovered the mortuary city in the southern province of Luxor.

It dates back to what is considered a golden era of ancient Egypt, the period under King Amenhotep III of the 18th dynasty.

He said on Thursday that the city was built on the western bank of the Nile River and was once the largest administrative and industrial settlement of the pharaonic empire.

Last year, archeologists started excavating in the area, searching for the mortuary temple of King Tutankhamun.

