Electric flying taxi tested, showing new possibilities for sustainable travel

A company says it has successfully tested out an electric aircraft meant to be used as a flying taxi for short-distance travel in urban centers.

The Chinese company XPeng did a test flight in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Monday in front of the city's Marina District.

The flight was unmanned, but the Guangzhou-based Chinese company says it already tested a passenger flight using the aircraft last year.

XPeng Motor's electric air vehicle carried two passengers and would be useful in high-traffic scenarios like a helicopter, but it appears to fly more in the style of a large drone.

The taxi, called X2, is just one of many flying car projects being tested worldwide.

150 spectators were at the promotional event to watch the craft being tested, filming the scene on their smartphones.

The company says the craft can cruise at around 81 miles per hour and can go as high as 1,000 meters above the ground.