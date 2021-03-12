Menu

Lou Ottens: Inventor of cassette tape, which revolutionized music industry, dies at 94

AP
Structural engineer Lou Ottens holding an audio cassette poses for a photo. The Dutch inventor of the cassette tape, Ottens died Saturday March 6, 2021, at the age of 94, according to an announcement issued by the Philips company. (Philips Company Archives via AP)
Lou Ottens
Posted at 4:35 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 07:35:10-05

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch inventor of the cassette tape, the medium of choice for millions of bedroom mixtapes, has died at the age of 94.

Philips, the company where he also helped develop the compact disc, confirmed that Lou Ottens died Saturday at age 94.

Ottens joined Philips in 1952 and was head of the Dutch company’s product development department when he began work on an alternative for existing tape recorders with their cumbersome large spools of tape.

His goal was simple: Make tapes and their players far more portable and easier to use.

Ottens completed his final product in 1962, which quickly revolutionized the audio industry. More than 100 billion cassettes were sold worldwide.

