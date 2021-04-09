Watch
NewsWorld News

Actions

Volcano on Caribbean island of St. Vincent violently erupts, evacuations ordered

items.[0].image.alt
CNN
St. Vincent Volcano
Posted at 6:52 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 09:52:20-04

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — An explosive eruption has rocked La Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent.

The eruption followed mandatory evacuation orders from the local government.

The director of the University of the West Indies Seismic Center says the ash column rose as high as 6 miles.

The island’s emergency management office on Thursday ordered evacuations.

People are to be put aboard cruise ships and head for nearby islands or shelters elsewhere in St. Vincent.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7