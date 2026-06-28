2026 Orchid Festival in full bloom in Nipomo

The annual Orchid Festival returned to Nipomo High School for the weekend. Numerous unique and colorful orchids were on display on Saturday.

The flowers were brought by a range of vendors and local orchid society members. Attendees also got to learn more about orchids through educational demonstrations. Organizers say this year's theme is "Friendships and Blooms."

If you're interested in attending, the event will still take place on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5, it also comes with a $5 token to use with vendors.