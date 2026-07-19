Central Coast Cactus & Succulent Society show continues Sunday in Nipomo

The Central Coast Cactus and Succulent Society's 2026 Show and Sale is underway this weekend in Nipomo.

The event continues on Sunday, July 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Nipomo High School, located at 525 N. Thompson Ave. Parking and admission are free.

The annual show and sale features hundreds of different types of cacti and succulents, along with resources to help those interested in growing these plants. A variety of handmade pottery is also for sale.

"It's a fun event for sure, and also, a bunch of great vendors and people that have, you know, the information on how to grow these things too. So for those that are growing things on the ground or trying to grow things in pots, they can come here and learn about the plants," said Nick Wilkinson, vendor.

The Cactus and Succulent Society meets monthly and welcomes both beginners and experienced growers to learn and share their knowledge.

