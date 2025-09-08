Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityNipomo

Actions

Community gathers for a memorial skate jam in memory of a local teen

domsday.jpg
KSBY News
domsday.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Members of the community gathered at the Nipomo Skatepark for Dom's Day, a memorial skate jam, in memory of Dominic Lencioni.

The local teen passed away last year after a jet ski crash in Shasta Lake. The event featured a best tick & pool jam, live music, and a raffle.

Community members who donated also got a barbecue lunch. All proceeds from this event were to benefit Skate Cambria.

“People just coming in and coming in and, you know, remembering our son, telling a story, saying his name, it's incredible. And it touches our hearts so very deeply. We're so incredibly grateful,” said Marshall and Delores Lencioni, Dom's parents.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community