Community gathers for a memorial skate jam in memory of a local teen

Members of the community gathered at the Nipomo Skatepark for Dom's Day, a memorial skate jam, in memory of Dominic Lencioni.

The local teen passed away last year after a jet ski crash in Shasta Lake. The event featured a best tick & pool jam, live music, and a raffle.

Community members who donated also got a barbecue lunch. All proceeds from this event were to benefit Skate Cambria.

“People just coming in and coming in and, you know, remembering our son, telling a story, saying his name, it's incredible. And it touches our hearts so very deeply. We're so incredibly grateful,” said Marshall and Delores Lencioni, Dom's parents.