Community tips lead to arrest of suspect in Nipomo grocery store alcohol theft

Authorities say tips and information received from the public helped identify the man suspected of stealing around $4,000 worth of alcohol from a Nipomo grocery store earlier this month.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office reports Georgian Lovesmith, 23, who is on parole out of San Diego, was arrested during a traffic stop along Highway 101 on Feb. 12.

The sheriff’s office turned to the community for help in identifying the suspect, who they say took alcohol bottles from boxes and hid them under his clothing or in a backpack before leaving the store on Feb. 2.

The theft reportedly happened over the course of an hour, with the suspect coming and going from the store several times. The sheriff’s office reports several tips related to the theft were received, “including one that provided detectives with critical identification and information.”

Lovesmith was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of burglary, grand theft, possession of stolen property and a parole hold. Four felony charges were later filed against him, court records show.

Authorities say more than $10,000 in stolen items were recovered during the investigation. Bail is set at $90,000, according to jail logs.