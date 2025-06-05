'Concerned' residents learn about safety measures at new battery storage site

On Wednesday, concerned community members gathered at the Nipomo Library to discuss the new Caballero Battery Storage Project.

The energy storage system facility was recently constructed near the PG&E substation in Nipomo.

The plant was built by renewable energy developer Alpha Omega Power (AOP).

Following the massive fire at the Moss Landing energy storage facility near Santa Cruz in January, several residents expressed concern about the new storage site being in Nipomo.

San Luis Obispo County District 4 Supervisor Jimmy Paulding called on AOP to organize an open house in Nipomo, where company representatives could settle locals' concerns and inform them about the project.

Darrell Sisk, a local resident at Wednesday's meeting, told KSBY about his concerns going into the open house.

"Obviously, you know, with the fire that happened up in Moss Landing, we're all concerned about fire especially," Sisk said. "Hearing about some of the testing they had done was very nice, and the action plans they've got in place, the emergency response. [It] was definitely comforting to know that they've got those mitigation things in, you know, in place."

In addition to addressing community concerns at the open house, local agencies are also working to prepare for any possible emergencies at the new battery plant in Nipomo.

