Day of Hope breaks fundraising record

A record-breaking fundraising total was revealed on September 22 during the 13th annual Day of Hope fundraiser for Mission Hope Cancer Center patients.

The annual event was hosted this year by the Marian Regional Medical Center and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital at the Edwards Barn in Nipomo.

Every year, during the event, organizers reveal the fundraising total to community supporters. This year $681,779 was donated to help support cancer patients.

"Everybody has someone that they know that's touched by cancer. And so everybody seems to come out and support this fundraiser because it's helping their neighbors, helping their family members, and themselves,” said Dr. April Kennedy of Mission Hope Cancer Center Santa Maria.

All the money will go directly to patients and families receiving care at Mission Hope Cancer Centers in Arroyo Grande and Santa Maria.