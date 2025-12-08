Deadline to protest Nipomo water rate increase is this Wednesday

The Nipomo Community Services District, or the NCSD, wants to raise its customers’ water rates. According to a water rate study done for the NCSD in September, those rates need to increase by 9.3% each year until 2028 to keep the community’s water systems updated and healthy.

By 2028, a single-family residence using an average amount of water would pay about $212 per month — compared to the current rate of $142.

When I covered this story in November, Christine Blake reached out to me. She said she’s concerned her neighbors aren’t aware of the potential impact the increase could have.

“We have to let them know because, the severity of the increase is, it's going to really hit some families and elderly folks pretty hard," Blake said.

One of Blake’s concerns with the price increase is for those on fixed incomes.

Kitt Jenae is a friend of Blakes who has lived in Nipomo for decades.

She said if the rate increase goes through, by 2028, she may be forced to move away.

“The problem is, with my situation, I honestly don't have anywhere else to go, " Jenae said.

Earlier this week, I asked Nipomo residents on social media to share their feelings about the rate change. Out of more than 50 comments, dozens said they felt there was no point in protesting because the more than 2,000 needed protests were impossible to gather.

Jenae said hearing these comments frustrates her.

“I'd like to know how they're going to pay their bill," Jenae said. "And kudos to the people who have the money to do it. I don't. This is this this literally takes away from getting the things I need because I have to.”

Jenae and Blake said the only communication they’ve received from the NCSD is a flyer in the mail. Blake said she’s concerned some neighbors didn’t see the flyer and don’t know they can protest.

"So it's important for those of us customers who don't want this increase to make sure they get on record with the district," Blake said.

Blake said she’s disappointed that the prices are increasing by such a staggering amount, especially when neighbors were told differently in discussions about the Dana Reserve project.

“Nipomo was told that when the new development comes in that it was actually going to drop everybody's water rates, and we’re not seeing that now,” Blake said.

NCSD General Manager Ray Dienzo said the delay in the Dana Reserve plays a part in this increase because the costs would have been divided among more residents in town.

However, he said the project is not to blame for the increasing prices.

The public hearing on the rate increase will be on December 10. If more than 50% of residents in the town submit protests, the increase will not go through.