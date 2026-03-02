Local wedding vendors participate in fun wedding-themed games

On Sunday afternoon, community members gathered at the Dana Powers Ranch in Nipomo for the yearly wedding games. At the event, local wedding vendors, such as DJs, planners, and photographers, performed several relay events.

Scott Chedester, a competitor, shared, "it's really fun just to come together and be together with everybody where we're not on and working and, you know, making sure timelines are on track. The photos are getting taken, the cakes coming out on time. We're actually here kind of getting to relax in a way but just have fun together and you get to enjoy each other's presence and see what we can bring to the table."

Some of the relay events mimicked cake eating, tossing the bouquet, and the grand entrance.