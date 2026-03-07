'Migrant Mother' plaque finds new home at Nipomo Library

A tribute to an iconic image from the Great Depression now has a permanent home at the Nipomo Library.

The "Migrant Mother" plaque honors the famous photograph taken in Nipomo by Dorothea Lange in 1936.

The image captures Florence Owens Thompson and her children. It's recognized as a powerful representation of struggle during that era.

More than $3,000 was raised to create the plaque. The effort was spearheaded by retired history teacher Terry Handy.

"It's been long overdue to kind of just celebrate why this photograph means so much to Americans and still does. It's arguably one of the most famous photographs in American history. In fact, internationally as well. And it's been a long, long over a year to celebrate that," Handy said.

You can find the plaque at the library on West Tefft Street.

