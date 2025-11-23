NBA skills coach Drew Hanlen inspires students at Nipomo High basketball clinic

NBA skills coach Drew Hanlen stopped by Nipomo High School on Saturday, November 22, for a special three-hour basketball clinic hosted by local Cuesta College coach Spencery Berry. Hanlen, who trains top NBA talent, shared pro-level skills and advice with young athletes, hoping to inspire them to pursue their own basketball dreams.

Hanlen shares, “A lot of these kids here share the same dreams that I did when I was your age. So, I just tell them all the things I do, all my NBA clients did just to get to the levels that they were at. And so hopefully what we're doing is we're inspiring them to start being more disciplined, putting in more work and doing it consistently enough so they too can achieve the success that they want.”

Hanlen says his goal was for every student to leave the clinic with a new mindset and greater discipline to help them succeed both on and off the court.