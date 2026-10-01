Nearly $2 million in state funding brings Nipomo park projects to life

Two long-planned community projects in Nipomo are moving closer to reality with $1.8 million in state funding secured by State Senator and Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón.

The funding includes $1 million for the Olde Towne Nipomo Community Park, Trails and Revitalization Project and $800,000 for the Nipomo Community Park Perimeter Trail. The investments were included in AB/SB 113 and signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.

The $1 million allocation will help advance Jim Miller Park, a planned community gathering space at West Tefft and Carrillo streets. The park could include a playground, gazebo, gathering areas, a veterans memorial and historical features recognizing the Dana Adobe and Pacific Coast Railroad.

The park honors longtime Nipomo community advocates Jim and Peggy Miller. Their family and local organizations have worked for decades to advance the vision for a gathering place in Olde Towne.

The additional $800,000 will help launch the first phase of the Nipomo Community Park Perimeter Trail. County officials anticipate focusing the initial work along Osage Street between Charro Way and Camino Caballo, providing a safer walking and biking connection near Dorothea Lange and Dana elementary schools.

“These are projects our community has envisioned for years,” said Supervisor Jimmy Paulding, adding that the funding will help create new recreational spaces while improving pedestrian and bicycle connections.

The projects come as San Luis Obispo County prepares to release its draft Nipomo Community Plan update on October 23, 2026. A community workshop is scheduled for November 8 from 2–4 p.m. at Nipomo High School’s Olympic Hall.