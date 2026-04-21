New $14.4 million sheriff substation approved for Nipomo

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors approved a contract on Tuesday, April 21 to build a new Sheriff Substation in Nipomo.

County officials say the project is estimated to begin construction next year and be operational in 2028.

The new substation will expand the operational capacity of the Sheriff's Office, which they say will improve response times, enhance field operations to the community of Nipomo and surrounding areas.

The substation, to be located near the Tefft Street and Carrillo Street intersection on the east side of Highway 101, will also include a community meeting room that will be available to the public.

“This project is about making sure our deputies have the resources and infrastructure they need to serve South County effectively,” said Sheriff Ian Parkinson. “Nipomo has grown significantly, and this substation will allow us to better respond to emergencies, support our personnel in the field, and provide a higher level of service to the community.”

The total project is estimated at $14.4 million.