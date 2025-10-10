Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Nightmare on Thompson': Nipomo couple creates spooky scenes for all to enjoy

A creepy marionette hangs outside the doll house at Nightmare on Thompson in Nipomo.
After more than two months of hard work, two local Halloween enthusiasts have launched their annual haunted house in Nipomo.

"We call this the 'Nightmare on Thompson,'" said Wayne Conn.

The spooky display includes huge skeletons, creepy clowns, pirates, a doll house, a cemetery, a wedding area, and a "carn-evil."

Walk through the Nightmare on Thompson:

"You know, some people have a hobby that they rebuild cars," Conn said. "This is our hobby. This is what we enjoy."

A Santa Maria couple who moved and had to downsize donated all of the decorations that make up the display's "Pirate Town," including a 40-foot pirate ship.

"The main enjoyment is listening to all the kids screaming and yelling when they're running through the yard. That's the best part," Conn said.

Nightmare on Thompson is open to the public for free, Fridays through Sundays from 6-10 p.m. through Halloween.

"What can anybody do nowadays that's free, and making it free makes more people show up, and that makes us more happy," said Carrie Duncan, co-creator of Nightmare on Thompson.

Duncan says they started working on the display in mid-July and worked on it every Sunday and Monday to get it ready in time for the beginning of October.

Nightmare on Thompson is located at 1119 North Thompson Avenue in Nipomo.

