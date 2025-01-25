Nipomo battery storage facility near Highway 101 will soon be completed

A new battery facility in Nipomo, about 1,000 feet from Highway 101, will soon be completed.

“I was wondering what it was. It never crossed my mind it was battery storage,” said Ephraim Torres, Nipomo resident.

Some Nipomo residents were unaware of the battery project along Joshua Street.

“I didn’t know that, so I am concerned about that now,” Torres said.

Ephraim Torres regularly uses Joshua Street to get to Santa Maria. Given the recent fire at the Vistra battery plant in Moss Landing, he is concerned.

“We get that wind from Santa Ana winds. It blows this way. Now I’m concerned because I wasn’t really informed about it,” Torres said.

When construction is complete, the 100-megawatt Caballero Energy Storage Project will provide enough energy to power more than 100,000 homes for up to four hours during times of peak electricity demand every day.

A spokesperson for the Caballero Energy Storage Project told KSBY, “The Caballero Energy Storage project adheres to the highest safety standards, including battery safety standards. Comprehensive safety plans and protocols are in place to prevent and respond to any situation, and these have been tested and verified by first responders.”

“I hope that there have been enough studies that can adequately tell us what long-term consequences are in terms of pollution, groundwater, air pollution, safety for fires,” said Toby McSparron, Nipomo resident.

When construction is complete, the project will take up six acres of the 20-acre property. The batteries will be housed in containers, and the stored electricity will feed into the nearest grid, which is the existing PG&E substation located right next to the project.

In a statement, Paul Choi, the CEO of owner Alpha Omega Power, said, “As California looks to achieve its sustainability goals, battery storage is an essential component to ensure grid reliability and facilitate further renewable energy adoption.”

The State of California has a goal of 100% clean energy by 2045, but some say the safety of these projects needs to be reliable first.

“California has such a growing population that I realize we need services to continue to sustain the population, but hopefully, there have been adequate studies done and not a rush-rush situation,” McSparron said.

In a statement to KSBY, San Luis Obispo County District 4 Supervisor Jimmy Paulding said, “While I didn’t vote to approve the Caballero Battery Storage project, unlike the Moss Landing facility, it is my understanding that the Caballero project will use rigorously tested battery technology designed to prevent chain reactions and reduce fire risks. Additionally, emergency protocols, including an Emergency Response Plan approved by County Cal Fire and an independent fire protection engineer, are in place to protect the community.”

Supervisor Paulding adds he will be at the South County Advisory Council meeting on Monday, January 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Nipomo Community Services District Board Room for those who would like to participate and voice their concerns.

The project is expected to begin operating early this year.