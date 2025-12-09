Nipomo High ordered to secure in place after 'threat' made against school

Nipomo High School was placed on a brief “Secure in Place” order Tuesday morning as authorities investigated a threat reportedly made against the school.

A Lucia Mar Unified School District official tells KSBY that a student was heard over the intercom saying "school shooter."

The district says the school immediately went under a "Secure in Place" order as local law enforcement was called.

Central Coast New Tech High School in Nipomo was also ordered to secure in place, according to the district.

At 12:30 p.m., the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office posted on X that the agency was investigating a threat made against Nipomo High School, adding that no staff or students were in danger.

District officials say the classroom where the call originated from was quickly identified, and the student involved was located.

At around 12:40 p.m., the district reported that all students and staff were safe.

Officials added that student safety is a top priority, and that all threats within the school are taken seriously.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.