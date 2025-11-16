Nipomo honors ‘Migrant Mother’ photo with bronze memorial

A historic tribute in Nipomo on Saturday, November 15, honors an iconic image from the Great Depression. Dorothea Lange’s famous “Migrant Mother," photographed in Nipomo in 1936 and featuring Florence Owens Thompson and her children, is recognized as one of the most powerful representations of struggle during that era.

Jim Corridan, President of the Dana Adobe Board of Directors, shared, "The photograph that was taken of the family is probably the most iconic photo of the 1930s of the Great Depression. It represents the passion, the emotion, the desperation of the family is all is illustrated in that one photo.”

After successfully raising funds through GoFundMe, local nonprofit Dana Adobe Nipomo Amigos will dedicate a bronze memorial in Florence Owens Thompson’s honor.