Nipomo man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two teen girls

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office has arrested 67-year-old Victor Manuel VillaMedina of Nipomo for allegedly sexually abusing two girls under 14.

During the course of the investigation detectives say they determined the sexual abuse began several years ago.

Authorities say VillaMedina committed various sexual acts with both victims over the course of the past few years.

VillaMedina was arrested on Wednesday, December 17 for multiple counts of lewd acts with a child under the age of 14, sexual penetration with force with a victim 10-years-old or younger, sexual penetration with a victim 10-years-old or younger, and aggravated sexual assault of a minor by force.

Anyone with additional information about this case or know of other potential victims is asked to contact the Sheriff's Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.