Nipomo’s Marguerite Van Coops celebrates her 106th birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 17, ringing in more than a century of memories and life experiences.

Born in 1920, Van Coops grew up in a big family. As a teenager during the Great Depression, money was tight, but Van Coops always wanted to follow her dream of working in the medical field.

“I was the oldest of seven, but I always wanted to become something useful,” Van Coops said.

She worked hard both in and out of school, eventually earning a scholarship to study bacteriology at the University of California, Berkeley. When reminiscing on the day her scholarship award letter arrived, Van Coops called it “one of the happiest days of [her] life.”

As World War II deployed thousands of U.S. troops in the 40s, including Van Coops' husband, she put her degree on hold to raise her infant child. Years later, she would return to Berkeley to finish her degree, eventually earning a bachelor's in Bacteriology.

After graduation, Van Coops relocated to the Central Coast, where she spent the next 15 years as a stay-at-home mother, raising five kids. When her children were school-aged, she returned to the workforce, marking the beginning of a 30-year career in medical technology.

“It was a good life,” Van Coops said. “We were comfortable.”

Although Van Coops has long since retired, she keeps her days busy with activities including reading, sewing and quilting. In her lifetime, she estimates she’s sewn hundreds of quilts, even publishing a book on her work.

When asked about the secret to living such a long life, Van Coops laughed, “I always look to the positive. If today didn't work out too well, tomorrow will be better, and so keeping a positive attitude is the secret, if there is a secret."