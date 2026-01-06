Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
No emergency at Nipomo BESS facility after fire response

caballero bess nipomo.jpg
KSBY
The Caballero battery energy storage system (BESS) facility in Nipomo.
Posted

An incident at the Caballero battery energy storage system (BESS) in Nipomo prompted a full response from firefighters Monday morning.

It happened shortly after 11 a.m. at the facility off Joshua Street.

According to a Caballero spokesperson, a cable short-circuited, causing the facility to trip offline, "a safety feature built into the design of the facility that automatically shuts off power when a fault is detected."

The spokesperson said that employees determined "the short circuit did not pose a safety risk to the facility's operations or to the public."

CAL FIRE says it confirmed there was no fire or other emergency and no danger to the community. Crews were cleared shortly after arriving at the scene.

WATCH: Firefighters conduct training at Nipomo BESS facility in June 2025

Firefighters conduct training at Nipomo battery energy storage system facility
Previous Coverage



