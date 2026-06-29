Ocean to tap: SLO County eyes desalination

The San Luis Obispo County Flood Control and Water Conservation District wants to hear your opinion on bringing a desalination project to the county.

Desalination is the process of taking ocean water and turning it into drinking water.

“What a beautiful resource to have, and an abundant resource, the ocean," said Alex Parras, an Arroyo Grande resident. "So, if we can utilize that to our benefit and stay in harmony somewhere, I think that's amazing.”

The county is working with other local leaders in 5 phases to see if desalination would be supported and doable in the area.

So far, five locations have been tapped to potentially house an ocean desalination facility: Cambria, Morro Bay, Estero Marine Terminal, near the South SLO Wastewater Treatment Plant, and near the Nipomo Mesa Refinery.

“I wouldn't mind that at all," said Joshua Gennou-Sundberg, a Nipomo resident. "I think that it would just allow Nipomo to be more on the map as far as the county. Maybe they'll look more into doing more projects for the town and everything.”

Should it be greenlit, a rough timeline for the plan shows it will take over 20 years for the facility to be functional.

As part of phase 2, local leaders hosted community engagement sessions earlier this year to explain the feasibility of desalination and key details about the process.

Now, a community survey is available for county residents to share their opinions on desalination and if they think the county should pursue this option.

Jaclyn Compton lives in Arroyo Grande but said most of her family lives in Grover Beach.

“I’ve lived in the area a long time, and there are ups and downs with water resources, especially at Lopez Lake," Compton said. "I know in the last couple years it's been fuller than normal. So, as a backup plan and just that, safeguard, I think overall it would be a positive.”