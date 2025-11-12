'Our way of saying thank you': Supercuts offers free haircuts to veterans on Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day, Supercuts locations across the Central Coast offered free haircuts to veterans and active duty military personnel on Tuesday.

The promotion is part of an annual tradition that organizers say is meant to show their gratitude for veterans' sacrifices.

"The Veterans Day promotion is just our way of giving back to the veterans," said Yesenia Molina, Supercuts Nipomo/Arroyo Grande manager. "They sacrifice a lot to help protect our country, and so I feel like it's just a minimum that we can do is just, you know, give back to the community, as our way of saying thank you."

Several local salons participated in the Veterans Day deal, including those in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Nipomo, Arroyo Grande, and Goleta.

