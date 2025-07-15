Sheriff's office seeks help locating missing teen from Nipomo

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing at-risk teenager.

Navada Austin, 16, was reported missing from her home in Nipomo on Thursday, July 10.

According to the sheriff's office, she was last seen leaving the area around 11:15 a.m. that day.

Austin is described as 5'9" tall and 135 pounds with brown hair, green eyes, and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants and carrying a black backpack. She also has a nose ring.

Sheriff's officials say that since being reported missing, Austin has possibly been seen in San Miguel and Santa Maria with a male juvenile. They say she may be attempting to travel to Washington.

Anyone with information on Austin's whereabouts is asked to contact the SLO County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.