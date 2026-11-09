The Imagination Park Equestrian Center welcomes visitors with an open house

The Imagination Park Equestrian Center in Nipomo held an open house on Sunday.

The event allowed visitors to browse the facility and the herd. Plus, they got to watch a demo of a therapeutic riding lesson.

There was also a book signing with local veterinarian and author, Anita Parra, along with her horse, Sterling.

Parra released her first book called "A Coat Full of Dreams," which is about Sterling and his journey to becoming a trusted partner.

Organizers say the event will benefit Jack's Helping Hand.