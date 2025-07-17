Bryan Braman, former NFL linebacker, dies at 38 from 'very rare form of cancer'

Bryan Braman, an NFL linebacker who won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, died at 38 years old from a rare form of cancer, according to multiple outlets.

His agent confirmed his passing to CNN and USA Today on Thursday.

A GoFundMe created to help Braman with medical costs that were not covered by insurance said he had a "very rare form of cancer," but did not specify the type.

The fundraiser page said he recently underwent a CAR T-cell treatment in addition to chemotherapy and surgical procedures, but that he had been unable to recover from the procedures because of his lowered immunity.

According to the American Cancer Society, CAR T-cell therapy involved genetically engineering an individual's own T-cells — a type of white blood cell — to attack the cancer cells in their body. It's approved for use against certiain forms of leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma.

During periods of recovery, the cancer would grow back even faster and eventually surround his vital organs, the page stated.

Braman played in the NFL for seven years — three with the Houston Texans and then four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. His career ended in 2017 after winning Super Bowl 52 with the Eagles.

His former Texans teammate JJ Watt posted a picture of Braman on X with the message, "Rest in Peace brother. Gone far too soon."