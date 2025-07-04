California State Parks team saves two people during surf rescue in Oceano

San Luis Obispo County and California state agencies collaborated on Thursday to save two people in Oceano who were caught in the water.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. when two beachgoers were in the ocean and could not swim back to shore, according to an X post from the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Fire officials said California State Parks staff were able to successfully return both victims to shore.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter and an ambulance were reportedly used in the response.

The waves were big on Thursday, according to fire officials who shared this image with the public on navigating rip currents: