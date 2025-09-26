Community celebrates new track at Oceano Elementary School

Oceano Elementary School celebrated the opening of its new track on Thursday with a community ribbon-cutting event.

Officials with the Lucia Mar Unified School District say the track offers parents, grandparents, students and others in the community an opportunity to get some outdoor exercise.

"I'm just thrilled that the kids have a fun, safe area to play and the community, after hours, just to come in and use this investment as well, so it's going to create a nice place to gather and exercise and just to share and celebrate life in our community," said Paul Fawcett, Lucia Mar Unified School District Superintendent.

The track was funded by a county grant and money collected through fundraisers.

