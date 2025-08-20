Community track opens at Oceano Elementary

In Oceano, many people agree on one thing missing in their community: sidewalks.

“There’s at least 50% [of streets] that don’t have sidewalks,” said Scott Cowan, who walks regularly around the town.

He said he’s had four close calls with cars in the last seven years while out walking and while on those walks this summer, Cowan said he noticed some construction at Oceano Elementary School.

“I was wondering what they were building there because I saw them dig up the field, but I had no idea what they're trying to accomplish,” Cowan said.

The project is a new track and an eventual soccer field for the entire community to use.

Facilities director for Lucia Mar Unified School District, Andy Stenson, oversaw the track’s construction.

“Parents, community members, grandparents, students get out here and get some good exercise,” Stenson said. “This provides a great opportunity for residents in the Oceano community to get out and get some exercise.”

PTA president Nicolle Olson said a county grant and fundraisers helped make the track a reality.

As a previous student, she said she looks forward to giving younger generations a space she didn’t have.

“I am really excited because I don't, I never grew up having sidewalks and having a place to come and play and have a safe place to walk and do all that,” Olson said.

In the short time the track has been open, Stenson said the community has loved the new area.

“This is one of the most gratifying projects that we've done,” Stenson said. “It's a small project in the scheme of things, but it is so gratifying to see the kids pleased with it and to see the community and the parents so happy with it.”