Cost-effective and consistent meals for 5Cities Homeless Coalition clients

Feeding the hungry is a noble effort but for 5Cities Homeless Coalition, teaching others how to do it creates a cost-effective and consistent solution for the under-served populations.

Stephanie Chylik has been living in the coalition's Cabins for Change temporary housing in Grover Beach for the past 6 months allowing her to get back on her feet and not go hungry.

"It gives us opportunity to, to save money so that we can move forward with our lives," Chylik said about the free meals the non-profit provides daily.

A recent partnership between the Lucia Mar School Unified School District in Arroyo Grande and the non-profit have made available an underutilized kitchen at the Oceano Community Center to bring nutritious, low-cost, home-cooked meals to the current 50 clients at their two shelters, situated only a few miles away.

“It's going to provide us a lot of opportunities that we haven't had," 5Cities Homeless Coalition Executive Director Janna Nichols said.

With plans to expand the meal service to seven days, right now, on Mondays, volunteers are led by chef and Pismo Beach Burgers and More restaurant co-owner April Paz, who is currently teaching the volunteers how to make a number of easy-to-make, affordable meals.

Paz is also the vice chair of the Vitality Advisory Committee of Oceano, which also has volunteers there assisting with making the food.

“Trying to make sure everything is nutritious food getting all, like, the healthy requirements. I mean, we get vegetables and proteins and we're making sure that all of those needs are met as well,” Paz said.

According to Nichols, it’s saving them money by more than 1/3 of the cost it took to purchase discounted meals from local restaurants like Old Juan’s Cantina where co-owner and 5CHC board member Adam Verdin agreed it’s a great community and cost-saving solution.

“The use of this kitchen and to be able to do those meals here, prep them here with volunteer help, frankly brings the cost of all of that down," he said.

It’s also a great community builder for volunteers who help locals in need.

“We are, of course, focused on these costs, but more importantly it, it will really engage our community and help our clients," Nichols stated.

For Chylik, she'll continue to get nutritious meals free of charge.

“It feels good to know that, that they're taking care of me and that aspect that I'm fed really well here," she said.

Paz recalled a volunteer who worked with her last week going on to say that she "really enjoyed working with him. He wants to pick it up and he was happy and it looks like it'll be a good fit for some of these people."

If you'd like to volunteer or assist with food preparation for the shelters as a team or as an individual (joining others on a team), you can email the coalition at volunteer@5chc.org.