County of San Luis Obispo hosts first annual Girls in Aviation Day

The Department of Airports from the County of San Luis Obispo hosted its first annual Girls in Aviation Day at the Oceano Airport. The event was an opportunity for young boys and girls to learn more about aviation and aerospace.

At the event, participants were able to connect with commercial airlines, local pilots, and first responders. It also featured interactive experiences.

The event was free for all participants and was open to people ages 3 and up.

Courtney Pene, deputy director of planning and outreach at San Luis Obispo County airports, explained why this event is important. “This is the first event of our kind here in San Luis Obispo County. so far, train has been great for our inaugural event. We're excited to have it year over year. so, we invite kids of all ages today to come out to the airport and really to show them about the future of flight. And really, it's all about representation, right? So, to show them what's possible and the pathways to get there,” said Pene.

The event is part of a global initiative and was led by Women in Aviation International in efforts to introduce young people to the careers available in aviation and aerospace.