Court ruling means off-roading will continue at Oceano Dunes

Visitors at the Oceano Dunes Off-Highway Vehicular Recreation Area will continue to be able to ride around the area.

Even in the fog, the dunes attract people from all over since it's the only coastal State Parks off-highway vehicle area in California.

“I really love it out here. It's nice. It's just kind of getting away. Listen to the waves. I love it out here," Big Bear resident Gerald Phillips said.

Phillips has been off-roading on and off at the dunes for the last 25 years.

“I can come out here, decompress and be happy for a little bit and hey, people go to Disneyland all the time for the same thing," he said.

Now, Phillips will continue to have his happiest place on earth.

On Monday, the California Court of Appeals upheld a ruling stating that a 2021 California Coastal Commission decision banning OHV recreation by 2024 at the Oceano Dunes was not within the California Coastal Commission's (CCC) rights.

“Hopefully people will keep up the responsibility and keep cleaning up after themselves," Phillips added.

The decision came after the CCC's 2019 report found that driving on the Dunes “degraded dune habitats, harmed native species, caused air quality and public health issues, and made it difficult for the public to walk, swim and enjoy other activities at the beach.”

KSBY reached out to the CCC about the recent court ruling and said that they're "evaluating the ruling and have no further comment at this time."

But for the 501-3C non-profit Friends of Oceano Dunes that first filed lawsuits against the CCC in 2023, it's a win. Friends of Oceano Dunes President Jim Suty explained that in 2019, the economic impact from outsiders using the dunes generated $511 million in the county.

“This is a significant contribution to the local economy," Suty said. "This drives jobs, this drives the taxpayer benefit that rolls down to schools and roads and you name it.”

Suty also explained that the revenue generated from the statewide OHV goes back into State Parks, which, according to the website, helps maintain OHV recreation and “seeks to responsibly maintain the wildlife, soils, and habitat of project areas in a manner that will sustain long-term OHV recreation.”

For now, State Parks will continue to benefit from the revenue generated from people flocking to the dunes. The economic report was conducted by Resonance Consultancy in 2019. They are a leading authority and advisor on tourism and economic development for cities, communities and destinations.