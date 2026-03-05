Fire breaks out in fifth wheel in Oceano

A fire broke out in a fifth wheel in Oceano Wednesday night.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire broke out in the camper around 6:45 p.m. off of Silver Spur Place near Creek Road.

🔥 Structure Fire – Oceano



At approximately 6:43 PM, CAL FIRE / San Luis Obispo County Fire and Five Cities Fire Authority responded to a structure fire involving a fifth-wheel trailer at a residence in the 1200 block of Silver Spur Place in Oceano.



Multiple crews from the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department and the Five Cities Fire Authority responded to the fire.

The department says no one was hurt in the fire.