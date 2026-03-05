Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fire breaks out in fifth wheel in Oceano

A fire broke out in a fifth wheel in Oceano Wednesday night.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire broke out in the camper around 6:45 p.m. off of Silver Spur Place near Creek Road.

Multiple crews from the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department and the Five Cities Fire Authority responded to the fire.

The department says no one was hurt in the fire.

